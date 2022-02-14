Nurses to strike at Blayney Health Service

news, local-news,

Nurses at the Blayney Health Service will join with thousands of nurses and midwives from more than 150 public hospitals and health services who are striking over the NSW government's failure to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift. In addition to nurse-to-patient ratios, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association members are seeking: The NSWNMA Blayney Health Services branch will strike for four hours from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday. A rally will be held outside the hospital grounds on Osman Street during that time. IN OTHER NEWS: NSWNMA Blayney Health Services branch secretary Kath Hillier said that COVID had exposed the flaws in the system. "We really do need mandated staffing levels, staff - patient ratios and better pay and conditions across the board,' she said. Community members are encouraged to join nurses at the rally on Tuesday. While many staff will be on strike, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/4dd9137f-0951-4548-83b5-44360727701f.jpg/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg