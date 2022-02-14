news, local-news,

This week Lyndhurst took on the Canowindra townies for only the first time this season. Although Canowindra occupy prime real estate a top of the Oils Plus points table, in our previous meeting, Lyndhurst defeated the defending premiers in what was our last victory in the competition. Things got off to a good start for the home side with Elliot winning the toss and electing to bat. Again, openers Kirk and Elliot looked settled against Canowindra's infamous pace attack headed up by the Austin boys. Kirk took the initiative as the pair moved the score to 30. Having seen off both opening bowlers, Nick Traves was introduced. Elliot's eyes lit up as his first ball was a bouncer, but in his efforts to dispatch it, he got a top edge and was caught at point. Trev came to the crease off the back of some excellent form and looked positive from the start. Unfortunately, he was dismissed caught, a few overs prior to drinks. James was seeing them like beach balls at training and looked as good as he's look all year in the middle, helping guide us to drinks at 2 for 68, our best effort of the year so far. With Kirk on 42 at the break he was looking to notch up a half century but just a few runs short, carried a leading edge to mid wicket where he was caught from the bowling or Rooke for 45. After smoking a boundary, Kovac suffered a muscle injury to his arm and was forced to retire hurt. Bryce and Boonie got to work making full use of their legside expertise and moving the score along well. Canowindra's tactic was to put just about their whole field on the leg side before Trev reminded the young capitain of a rule dating back to the 1930's that prevented such field placements. Despite their protests, Trevs scholarly dictation of cricket history prevailed. Alas it could not save Boonie as he smoked a beautiful hoike to cow corner, only to be caught in the deep by Cornelius Humphrey Horratio of Canowindra. Bryce continued on his merry way proving that a straight bat is not necessary to succeed at cricket, amassing 23, our second top score, before his stumps were reorganised by Humphrey Horratio himself. Jay had put in some excellent work at training and was rewarded with a move up the order. He really looked the part defending some top class bowling. This saw the reintroduction of the opening bowlers and Marold was unlucky to to be caught having looked classy early on. Having also put in the hard yards, Jay was unlucky to be run out as a result of a mix up with Bob. Kovac returned to the crease wounded and continued to push forward before another running mix up left him stranded on 15. Ash was unable to trouble the scores as he tried desperately to move the team forward but fell short, caught at point by life member and president of "Lachlan Country Cricket", Carpo. Unfortunately for Mark he forgot it wasn't hit and run and ensured Bob would become 3rd run out of the innings, a result that lightened the spirits of Jay and Kovac. Lyndhurst all out for 132. There isn't a great deal to report on our fielding/bowling other than to say the effort present in the absence of execution, luck and success. Bob and Leroy did their utmost with the new ball. Mark and Jay provided a few overs of spin as Ash bowled medium pace. Trev was the best of the bowlers compramising the structural integrity of the stumps belonging to the esteemed president of "Lachlan County Cricket" for a well made 45. Traves did the rest of the damage with a faultless knock of 66 in a MOTM performance. Townies reaching our total with the loss of only 1 wicket. Back at the Royal Hotel a good night was had and a few lads were no doubt nursing headaches the next morning.

