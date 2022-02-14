Anglican Diocese of Bathurst to ordain five new deacons

news, local-news,

The Anglican Diocese of Bathurst is set to welcome five deacons into its ranks on Saturday. Mark Calder, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Bathurst, will ordain Ben Mackay, Roger and Sally Phelps, Bec Choi and James Daymond at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral on Church Street. Mr Mackay will serve the diocese in Parkes and Peak Hill, Mr and Ms Phelps will continue to serve the church in Forbes, Ms Choi will remain on in her roles at Blayney and Millthorpe and Mr Daymond will continue serving in Mudgee. In the Anglican church, there are three levels of ordained ministry - assistant, elder and overseer (which traditionally includes deacons, priests and bishops). READ MORE: Bishop Calder said most of those being ordained have already been serving as lay people over the past year or more. "Their ordination is a recognition by the church of their gifts for ministry and a commitment by them - to God and the church - to serve faithfully in this way for the remainder of their lives," he said. Bishop Calder said he is thankful for the soon-to-be deacons' willingness to serve the church throughout the diocese. "We are just so thankful to God for these people willing to step up and serve God in this way and share the best news imaginable in this time of great need; namely, the hope and life you can have when you discover who Jesus is and the great love he has for us," he said. There are 29 parishes across the diocese and 16 are currently without clergy, so Bishop Calder still has a challenge on his hands to see more people come and minister in all the towns across the diocese. The Anglican Diocese of Bathurst most recently ordained The Reverend Wally Cox and The Reverend Andrew Thornhill as priests in July last year, with the currently serving in the Blayney parish and the latter currently at the Coonabarabran parish. The service is set to commence at 11am, with a live stream available via the diocese's Facebook page @anglicandiocesebathurst.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6391190b-30a9-461b-b9d2-e1a153a00267.jpg/r267_305_3740_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg