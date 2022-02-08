Parents NSW vouchers go live this week

news, local-news,

About one million families can now enjoy $250 worth of vouchers, thanks to the NSW Government's Parents NSW program which has gone live this week. Eligible families will receive five $50 vouchers which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. This is all about thanking parents for their home schooling efforts last year, helping make ends meet and supporting local businesses. This will also put downward pressure on the cost of living by helping families across the State get out and enjoy the best NSW has to offer while leaving them with more money in their back-pocket to spend on the everyday essentials. In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from 21 February. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine and Discover NSW infrastructure. These vouchers are a double win - they encourage families to get out and enjoy the best of our State, while also providing much needed income to businesses affected by the pandemic. Households are be able to apply for both programs via Service NSW. Applying is easy and can be done quickly via your Service NSW app, the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. Parents NSW vouchers can be combined up to the value of $250 and applied to your accommodation bill or discover experience. Customers can pool multiple Stay NSW vouchers with friends or family for the same booking at registered accommodation providers, big or small. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for participating accommodation providers on the easy-to-use hotel finder. For more information, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/parents-nsw-vouchers "LET'S DO THIS" - GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT The NSW Government's successful 'Let's Do This' advertising campaign is expanding to encourage everyone 16 years and older to get their COVID-19 booster shot. This updated campaign will reinforce the importance of getting a COVID-19 booster to reduce the risk of severe illness and to help protect communities. The campaign celebrates the resilience and strength of the NSW community and encourages everyone aged 16 years and older to get their booster shot three months after their second dose. NSW has one of highest vaccination rates in the world, but ensuring everyone gets their booster is key to strengthening our protection against variants like Omicron, keeping people safe and enjoying more of the things we love.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/23565443-f9d8-48a6-a1e4-ccb60f7f5982.JPG/r0_87_4032_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg