BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and we also played a 18 hole stroke event for for Tony O'Neill's Trophy. Our winner was Kieran Patrick with nett 63. A/Grade R/U Tyler Keen nett 66. B/grade R/U Oscar Cassell nett 67. Ball comp winners were Reon Davidson, Nick Corbett and Wally Hodder with nett 68. Nett 69 Peter Neal, Jordan Hobby, Keith Kearney, Teddy Dell, Gerry Davis and Tony Smith. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Garry Keen 1200cm. B/Grade Chris Sharp 824cm. This Saturday is the start of our Four Ball Championship Sponsored by TCN Earthmoving and a 18 hole Stroke event for the Royal Hotel Trophy. BLAYNEY HARNESS CLUB - Sunday 13th The Blayney Harness Club held a meeting last Sunday, in unusual February weather. The hardy attendees and children enjoyed good racing from the eight race program. The Club will be holding another eight race program this Sunday 13th, for the Carnival of Cups, which has been held over the last few years by Harness Racing NSW for the smaller country clubs. The race program will include the 7th running of the Billy Soo Memorial Blayney Cup. Family friendly facilities and entertainment will be available. BLAYNEY BEARS - LEAGUE TAG - Friday 11th The club has also announced that they will be running a special come-and-try day for potential league tag players to join the club's side. The league tag come-and-try session will be held on Friday February 11 at 5pm at Napier Oval.

WHAT'S ON GOLF CLUB NEWS: Patrick wins the trophy