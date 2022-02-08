Monday night tennis heated up this week with three matches heading to a third set. The longest being a two hour tussle between division 2 teams of high school mates Koby and Eligh against father and son Brad and Elijah. This match was so close it even went to a tie break in the third set. Congratulations to Brad and Elijah who came out on top in the end. Another tight match was between father and daughter team Ron and Sarah against Marja and fill in Andy also in division two. Ron and Sarah came out winners in this match. The other three set match was between friends Dean & Pawel and father and son team Mick & Toby in division 1. Mick and Toby ended up with the win in the third set to take the match. Tuesday night singles starts this week with only 4 players. If your sitting on the fence and contemplating having a go, this is the comp to join. Nominations will still be taken for another week. Wednesday night ladies also begins this week with 5 teams of three players. Good luck ladies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/77ef15a5-44b1-4305-9d69-c6c277709ec9_rotated_270.jpeg/r785_1353_2875_2534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg