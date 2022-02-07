news, local-news,

Millthorpe hosted Country in the battle for 4th spot with the finals looming. The hosts batted first. Opener Dave Crombie continued his good form the previous week scoring 26 getting Millthorpe off to a solid start. Millthorpe lost a couple of wickets to be 3 for 30. However a solid partnership of 104 between Captain Will Oldham and Pete Heller established a good total for Millthorpe to defend 5 for 173 at the conclusion of their innings. Good to see Oldham return to form with a great knock of 67no. Pete Heller batted very well scoring 57. No need for Pete to smash the stumps with his bat this match. IN OTHER NEWS: Damien Hayes the pick of the Country bowlers with 3 for 30 and Sean Clayton 1 for 42. In reply Country chased down the target in the 36th over. Veteran Joe Clayton the star scoring 59 supported by Nigel Brazier 47 and the ever consistent Andrew Heath with 39. Pat Tree 2 for 22 as usual Millthorpe's best. Good win to Country who consolidate 4th position with only three rounds remaining. Millthorpe would be disappointed after posting a solid total but now probably need to win all remaining matches and hope other results go their way to make the finals.

