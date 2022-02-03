news, local-news,

The incessant rains haven't helped, nor has COVID, also the discovery of an old rubble drain under the existing stand hasn't helped either, but hopes are high that the new change rooms at King George Oval will be up and running in time to host a football carnival in late April. The vision of former councillor David Kingham the new female change rooms and refurbishment of the men's rooms were originally slated for completion at the end of March. The project has been funded courtesy of a $750,000 grant from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund and was topped up by Blayney Shire Council adding $255,594 to the two year project. With the carnival scheduled for about 80 days away, the hold ups are putting the pressure on. During a recent site visit by Member for Calare Andrew Gee there was a determination from Blayney Shire Council mayor Scott Ferguson that the $1,055,594 project, which would allow for the many local sports women and girls to have the rooms ready to be fully utilised, would be completed. "This really ticks all the boxes to see an improvement in the engagement of women in sports here in Blayney," he said. "The upgrade will raise the standard of the facilities to support and encourage the inclusion of women playing sports and attract regional and state competitions for both male and female competitors." When the change rooms are completed it will also allow for both fields at KGO to be fully utilised. "The women and girls used to have to get changed behind their cars because the men were in the change room," said council's General Manager Rebecca Ryan. "The girls couldn't leave their clothes in the men's change rooms because the men would want to use the rooms to shower in after their own games. "Now the girls will have their own home and away change rooms and can play on either ground at the same time. This is what the funding is for, we want to encourage female participation." Mr Gee said that there has been a noticeable increase in the participation of women in sports across the region, and having a facility like this will bring hundreds of visitors to town and give business a worthwhile boost. "Women's sport is on the up and up, and is finally getting the recognition it rightfully deserves," he said. "So investing in fit for purpose amenities that cater for the many girls and women's netball, league tag, rugby league, Little Athletics and cricket teams that train and compete at the grounds will see participation rates soar. "Everyone should have the opportunity to find a sport they love and give it their best shot, and everyone, whether they're having a kick around a local rec ground, or competing in front of a crowded stadium, deserves appropriate facilities. "That's why it's fantastic that the amenity blocks at King George Oval are being overhauled, with the much-loved sports facility to feature a dedicated women's change room for the first time."

