COVID business support package

Businesses, workers and the performing arts across NSW are all set to benefit from a major financial support package of more than $1 billion to help those that have been hardest hit by the Omicron wave. The package includes financial support for small business to buy rapid antigen tests (RATs) to help keep their workers safe and a new Small Business Support Program to assist businesses to help keep their workers employed. Our regions have felt the impacts of Omicron, and it's critical we give them a helping hand to recover and get local economies humming again. This package shows the NSW Government continues to have the back of residents and businesses in the bush with practical measures to ensure they keep their workers safe and businesses open. The Small Business Support Program helps those businesses with annual turnover of between $75,000 and $50 million with a decline in turnover of at least 40 per cent by providing a payment covering up to 20 per cent of their weekly payroll. We know that the over 800,000 small businesses in NSW are the lifeblood of local communities and that many of these businesses experienced challenges due to the Omicron wave of the pandemic. This package will help relieve some of the costs of small business including keeping workers safe, assisting with cash flow and support small businesses to continue trading. BOOSTING BUDGETS WITH BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL CARE SAVINGS FOR FAMILIES Parents and carers of children enrolled in all primary schools in NSW will benefit from a new $155 million program for Before and After School Care (BASC) services to provide greater support and access to BASC services. The $500 voucher will assist families who use BASC services by covering the parent gap fee component of their session fees. It's been a challenging past couple of years for parents of school-aged children. Many have had to juggle the demands of supervising their kids' education at home while working remotely, or even foregoing paid work. These vouchers for before and after school care will help alleviate some of the financial pressures on families and provide greater flexibility and more options for those who need to work. Every family with children at a NSW primary school is eligible for one voucher per child, which will provide each child with approximately 60 sessions of free BASC. The NSW Department of Education has partnered with Service NSW to roll out the program, which will be delivered through Service NSW and will be similar to the current Dine and Discover Vouchers. Providers and customers can register and apply online via a MyServiceNSW account, in the app, or by visiting their nearest Service Centre.

