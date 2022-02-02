news, local-news,

For the first time since a school was established on the site in 1877, there will be no students unpacking their lunch at Mandurama Public School in 2022. Like in many small villages the student numbers have been steadily decreasing, and when a large cohort left the school at the end of 2021 to attend high school, the school's days were numbered. A Department of Education spokesperson said that the school had been put into recess at the end of 2021. "Extensive consultation with parents, carers and the local community on the future provision of education in the area started in April 2021," he said in a statement. "The decision was made at the conclusion of this process, noting that enrolments at the school have been falling for several years and only three enrolments were anticipated for 2022." READ ALSO: With schools such as Lyndhurst and Carcoar close by, Mandurama has long been finding it difficult to attract suitable numbers. "Existing bus services will be able to transport students to other local schools including Lyndhurst Public School which is 3.9km away and Carcoar Public School 8.9km, direct trips of less than ten minutes," the spokesperson said. "School staff are being redeployed and the school's General Assistant will remain on site to maintain the facilities at Mandurama. "Recess does not mean closure of the school. Should enrolment numbers increase, consultation will be undertaken in regards to the school coming out of recess."

