Tennis in Blayney started this week with a bang on a hot Monday night! 14 teams have joined the Monday night pairs split over two divisions. It is great to see many new faces hitting the court and the return of many teams to battle it out again. Division 2 had some tight tussles with many games heading to deuce after deuce. Father and son team Brad and Elijah Hewitt eventually came out on top of their tight match. Division 1 also had tight matches with two of them heading to a deciding third set. It was husband and wife team Corey & Nat Henry that came out in front of their epic battle against some fresh faces to the club. Tuesday night singles begins 8th February and we will take more entrants for the next week or so. Wednesday night ladies will begin February 9 and is still taking player nominations. Contact Tanya for more information on 0418 430 722.

