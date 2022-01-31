News from our golf clubs - February 3

LYNDHURST GOLF CLUB: Yesterday's 'Blayney Pharmacy' two person, 9 hole, Ambrose was a great success. With storms looming we had 12 players battle it out on the magnificently prepared fairways. The winning team of Zac Lees and James Read scorched the opposition with score of 20 (we might need to sort out a handicap for these lads!). Great to see players and families at our great club. Looking forward to seeing you all at the next Ambrose (last Sunday of every month). BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played a 18 hole Stableford event for Tony Smiths Trophy, our winner was Gerry Davis with 42pts. A/Grade R/U was Tyler Keen 41pts. B/Grade R/U Brett Symington 40pts. Ball comp winners with 39pts were Tony Smith and Ian Hobby, 37pts Graeme Summerson and Tony Bowers and with 36pts Keith Kearney, Wally Hodder, Nick Corbett and Gavin Marks. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Jason Davis 659cm. B/Grade Graeme Summerson 520cm. This Saturday we will be playing our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and a 18 hole Stroke event for Tony O'Neill's Trophy. Saturday 12th is the start of our 4BBB Championship's sponsored by TCN Earthmoving and a 18 Stroke event for the Royal Hotel Trophy. Sunday 13th all Golf club members are invited to attend the Blayney Trots to see which trotter will win the Blayney Golf Club sponsored race.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/b67cff2d-dcd9-4672-a5c1-5a44608b4808.jpg/r541_866_2695_2083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg