LYNDHURST vs MOLONG MAGPIES With the threat of rain looming large, we weren't sure if we would get a game in. Despite the gloomy skies and muggy conditions, the Rec ground was looking picturesque at as Magpies won the toss and elected to bat. In the 1st session our bowlers toiled hard but had no luck. Spud again showing how accurate he can bowl, was unlucky as a catch went down at square leg. Bob created chance after chance but nothing was going to hand. With Pong missing, Marold stepped up and bowled a tight spell, as Trev grabbed our first pole at the other end, guiding us to drinks with some help from Ash and Jay. With the score at 1 for 53 we knew Magpies would come out firing after the break. Ash and Jay continued for the next 7 overs with a great bowling partnership. Ash was tight and Jay was threatening in his best spell of leg-spin bowling to date. Despite the effort, catches continued to elude us. It seemed as though the Magpies batsmen had more lives than a cat and our frustration built. Magpies were moving along well but we continued to bowl well and restrict their scoring. The reintroduction of Trev and Spud worked as the two workhorses finally got reward for their toil. The pair ending up with figures of 9 overs 2/33 and 9 overs 2/31 respectively. Magpies finished with a solid total of 5 for 173. Our innings was just an over old before rain and thunder put a halt to proceedings. After a 30 minute break we decided to resume in light rain which got heavier and persisted through the majority of our innings. Despite the difficult conditions Kirk and Elliot settled in for what would be our best opening partnership of the season. Elliot was solid in defence and turned the strike over regularly to allow Kirk to take on the role as the aggressor. Kirk managed to reach the boundary regularly and when he eventually fell for a man of the match 40, the runrate was healthy at about 4 per over. Clint fell not long after bringing Trev to the crease. Trev was able to hold his nerv and get us to Drinks at 2 for 63. After drinks, with the score at 74, O'Mally fell for 10 (or 18 if you include the runs I robbed him of in last weeks capitans write up). Unfortunately for Lyndhurst, this wicket signalled the end of our resistance. As the conditions got worse the ball stopped bouncing and became near impossible to play. Kovac and Ged were next to fall before Redwin finally departed after 28 overs. Jay Reid's dismissal summed up our day. Due to the wet conditions, Jay's bat went flying from his hands in an attempt to pull a ball that stayed low. The bat made it all the way to Ash at square leg umpire whilst the middle stump and bails made it back to the wicket keeper. Despite our now hopeless equation, reminiscent of Ned Kelly and Joe Byrne at the siege of Glenrowan, Spud and Taity went down swinging, ensuring our total made it to a respectable 3 figures. After the game both sides returned to the Royal Hotel Lyndhurst for good yarn, a good feed and a fair few schooners. A big shout out to Brown, Barrett, and Beaty of Magpies for their excellent performances, to Brown and Beaty for taking us down in the boat race and for the whole Magpies team who made the effort to come back to the pub after the game in support of our little community. CANOWINDRA vs MILLTHORPE The Premiers hosted Millthorpe. The hosts won the toss and batted. The Premiers bowled out for for 120 in the 38th over. Nick Traves 54no, A Fisher 22 and Jamie Austin 20 scoring the bulk of the runs. A Leferre 4 for 20 from 10 overs was the best of the Millthorpe bowlers. Pat Tree also bowled well as usual taking 3 for 19 from his 7 overs. In reply Millthorpe opener Dave Crombie got the visitors off to a positive start top scoring with 36. He had little support though with only J Leferre 20 and Z Webster 24 contributing as Millthorpe fell short all out in the 34th over for 108. Jamie Austin 2 for 29 from 8 overs, A Fisher 3 for 34 off 8 and B Rooke 2 for 8 from 5 overs the pick of Canowindra's attack. The Premiers jump into equal second with Cudal and well in contention to defend their premiership. They will be wanting to secure an all important top 2 finish in the weeks ahead. Millthorpe are struggling and are a shadow of the team that has threatened for a premiership since entering the Molong Competition. They still have quality players but the batting depth just isn't there this season. They are only just outside the top 4 and are still well in the race for a finals berth, but if I was a betting man I wouldn't go near them. If they can beat Country this weekend they will jump into 4th. Lose and they will be 6 points out of the top 4 with only 3 rounds remaining.

