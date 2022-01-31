news, local-news,

Alex Pettit and Jesse Nixon have been named as co-coaches of the Blayney Bears reserve grade side for 2022. President Adam Hornby said that the pair were keen to return to Blayney from Canberra and get back in behind the Bears. "Alex has been playing first grade with the Gungahlin Bulls in Canberra and is really looking forward to coming back home and taking on the reserve grade," he said. "Jesse Nixon will also be returning home from Canberra as well and although not playing in Canberra will be a big asset for the club." The pair will be taking on a team that had a cracking 2021 and are all part of what Hornby has described as a long-term plan to return the club to the top grade of the Group 10 competition. Lochy Hobby and Ryley Oborn guided the Bears to the Group 10 first division minor premiership in 2021, and all going well both will be part of the side again this winter. The club has also announced that they will be running a special come-and-try day for potential league tag players to join the club's side. The league tag come-and-try session will be held on Friday February 11 at 5pm at Napier Oval. "It's a great opportunity for any of the newcomers to town to come along and find out about how great league tag is," he said. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/a7c7704d-aa45-40d4-8613-1c90566cfe02.jpg/r532_741_4850_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg