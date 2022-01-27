news, local-news,

AN officer who was in the Blayney region for a number of years has received the prestigious Australian Police Medal. Superintendent Andrew Holland received the medal as part of the Australia Day Honours List. He joined the NSW Police Force in 1986 and was first stationed in southern Sydney before he transferred to Blayney in 1989. He continued a country policing focus at Carcoar, Bathurst and Lithgow for several years and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2003 before returning to Sydney in 2010. In 2018, he was promoted to the rank of superintendent as Commander, Redfern (South Sydney) Police Area Command. NSW Police said Superintendent Holland had led an "outstanding policing career" in which he had developed "lasting relationships with local communities" and been an advocate for strong community engagement. It said Superintendent Holland's support of numerous police charity functions and fundraising had achieved over $450,000 for special needs children; the McGrath Foundation and regional Blue Light Discos. "Through exemplary leadership, Superintendent Holland has developed foundational relationships with local Aboriginal communities where he is recognised as a calming and stable influencer within the South Sydney Police Area Command and has built relationships with community leaders, elders and Aboriginal youth," NSW Police said. "His leadership of the joint NSWPF [NSW Police Force] and community Tribal Warrior boxing program continues to draw local youths and divert them from anti-social activities." HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/6ba85700-fbc1-4a49-a2d8-117ab9b08553.jpg/r798_290_4920_2619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

