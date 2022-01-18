GOLF CLUB NEWS: January 15
Last Saturday we played a 18 hole 2 person 4BBB Stableford event for the Jason and Adam Davis Trophy and a 18 hole Individual Stableford event for the Club Trophy.
The 4BBB winners were Oscar Cassel and Ryley Oborn with 48 pts.
R/U were Gerry Davis and Tony Bowers 46pts.
3rd o a C/B with 45pts were Nick and Rod Corbett.
Individual winner was Nick Corbett with 42pts.
A/Grade R/U Jason Davis with 39pts.
B/Grade R/U on a C/B with 38pts was Tony Bowers.
Nearest the pin 9th/18th, A/Grade Jason Davis 10mts.
B/Grade Ryley Oborn 8.8mts.
This Saturday we will be playing for the Club Trophy with a 18 hole Stableford 6x6x6 event with the 1st 6 holes being your being best score, the next 6 are your scores added and the final 6 scores are multiplied.
Saturday 29th will be a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy.
Come on out have a game I guarantee you will be back.