GOLF CLUB NEWS: January 15

Last Saturday we played a 18 hole 2 person 4BBB Stableford event for the Jason and Adam Davis Trophy and a 18 hole Individual Stableford event for the Club Trophy. The 4BBB winners were Oscar Cassel and Ryley Oborn with 48 pts. R/U were Gerry Davis and Tony Bowers 46pts. 3rd o a C/B with 45pts were Nick and Rod Corbett. Individual winner was Nick Corbett with 42pts. A/Grade R/U Jason Davis with 39pts. B/Grade R/U on a C/B with 38pts was Tony Bowers. Nearest the pin 9th/18th, A/Grade Jason Davis 10mts. B/Grade Ryley Oborn 8.8mts. This Saturday we will be playing for the Club Trophy with a 18 hole Stableford 6x6x6 event with the 1st 6 holes being your being best score, the next 6 are your scores added and the final 6 scores are multiplied. Saturday 29th will be a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy. Come on out have a game I guarantee you will be back.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/566d6315-7457-46e5-8d9e-eaaa9b3d4d32.jpg/r0_120_1080_730_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg