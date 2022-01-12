Tips for building a brand identity

This article is in partnership with White Peak Digital.



Creating a brand identity for a new company is not easy, but it is necessary for the evolution of the company to be seated in a specific area and to create an identity.



Here are some tips to create a brand identity for your business.

1. Study your target audience

Brand identity is at the centre of your relationship with prospects who will become customers tomorrow.



Therefore, it's necessary to study your target to understand their needs, behaviors, and products that interest them.



In so doing, you orient more your brand identity to bring to the market a solution that meets a present need.

2. Orient yourself with the right questions

Ask yourself the questions that will help your business evolve in the way you want, according to your vision and aspirations and consider your target's needs.

Here are a few questions:

What is your vision for your business in a few years?

What is your action plan to achieve your goals?

How do you plan to approach the competition?

The answers to these questions will feed your aspirations and better direct them for a better brand identity.



3. Storytelling or narrative communication

Storytelling is the cornerstone of marketing and, in particular, the internet is the art of telling stories to convey a message.



It's not about creating a story from scratch but highlighting what prompted you to start your business and what solution you are bringing to an existing problem.

Do not hesitate to tell your story, especially if your experience is inspiring and can serve as an example for those who follow you.

4. Seek to differentiate yourself from the competition

To have a brand identity, you have to find what differentiates you from your predecessors on the market. If you come to present the same services without a plus, you will blend in with the crowd.



Do some research on the needs of your target audience as it will help you stand out from the crowd.

5. Keep it simple

Simplicity, as we know, is the supreme sophistication; the simpler you are, the better we understand you and the better you are remembered.

Making a difference does not mean embracing the most complex solutions; you should easily assimilate your objectives. Also, your signature is easily recognisable (a fairly simple logo in color and design but beautiful), and you will make an impression.

6. Solicit design professionals

A logo should be well thought out! It is at the heart of your branding and at the centre of building your brand identity.



Admittedly, it may only be a graphic symbol but do not forget that it will represent you throughout your journey, so do not hesitate to call on the professionals to develop your logos and other designs.

7. The choice of colors

The choice of your colors is also an important step. The colors speak and transmit emotions.



There are specific colors for certain particular business sectors. Try to choose your colors to communicate your message.

8. Establish an action plan

You can't go anywhere without an Action Plan. You have to define your objectives, your visions.



What are the means that will help you achieve your goals? How to implement them? What tools will you use to communicate your products well? What social media are you using to promote your products?

That's it, folks. We hope these tips were useful in helping you find your way in the world of brands!