Suzanne Hopman to be Blayney's Australia Day Ambassador

In 2015, frustrated by the lack of dignity shown to people experiencing homelessness, Suzanne Hopman developed a housing solution with a difference. Blayney Shire Council is pleased to announce that Ms Hopman will be the Australia Day Ambassador in 2022. Believing the only way to end homelessness was by focusing on one person at a time, she created Dignity. Suzanne's model is backed by research, is specialist led and data driven, and aims to get people out of homelessness within 14 days. Dignity provides 22 guest homes, complete with home-cooked food prepared by volunteers, new clothing and a support worker. READ ALSO: The organisation delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to people at risk of homelessness. It also works with schools, organisations and communities to help change negative attitudes. Suzanne also created Dignity studios - longer-term intergenerational accommodation - where residents share skills, support each other and have access to case workers. Suzanne used money from the sale of her own home to open the first Dignity house. In 2019, Dignity won the Telstra Social Change Maker and the Australian Business of the Year awards. Blayney Shire Council will celebrate Australia Day at Heritage Park commencing at 8am with a BBQ by Blayney Rotary. HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

