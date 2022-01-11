news, local-news,

As a resident and regular road user in particular Mount McDonald Road at Lyndhurst I find the council has a responsibility to correctly and permanently repair our road. The continuing of jet patching and temporary signs saying road works does not work. The road is dangerous and toll taking on cars. READ ALSO: What I find disturbing is the NSW forestry had a government grant to rebuild the road and council knocked it back! And so the forestry rebuilt the road from Rosenberg to Trunkey Creek instead so they can harvest Rosenberg forest. It won't be long before there is a fatality in Mount McDonald Road due to very poor attention to permanently repairing this busy council road. Complaining to council does not work anymore. Regards. Joel Charley - Garland ----- HAVE YOUR SAY: Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38rLF2HYptBvXzqD7DTy6bq/c8cf3f6c-bd9d-428d-8654-37e5a5091236.JPG/r0_826_2812_2415_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg