Volunteers at museum strike gold with a new federal grant

One thing that most community groups have in common is the struggle in keeping their volunteers coming back week after week. For more than five decades the Millthorpe and District Historical Society has been running the Golden Memories Museum in Millthorpe and in recent years the site has expanded across eight buildings. To service the visitors a new office has been constructed in the front of the main building and member for Calare Andrew Gee visited the museum on Monday to announce that $4,498 will be made available to the society to help fit out the office and purchase a piece of life saving apparatus. READ ALSO: "It's amazing that the museum is run and managed by a team of volunteers who on top of that have also had to deal with forced closures, reduced visitor numbers and minimal income for almost two years," he said. "This grant will help them purchase new office equipment including a computer, ergonomic chairs and a defibrillator." Collections manager at the museum Hayley Lavers said that the grant would make the area safe and comfortable for their volunteers. "This will provide equipment that is safe and easy to use and remove old second and third hand furniture and equipment," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/efe550ef-44df-4c86-915a-368fecd31503.JPG/r1170_907_5112_3134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg