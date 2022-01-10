news, local-news,

Cricket lovers in Lyndhurst and Millthorpe can give their whites a clean with welcome news that the Molong Cricket Association's Oilsplus Cup will return this Saturday, weather permitting. President Greg Pringle said that the draw hasn't changed and special conditions have been put in place for teams that can't field a team due to COVID. "If a team has four or more players affected by Covid, ie close contact isolation with symptoms or a player has Covid and can't field a side, that match will be deemed a washout and both teams given two points," he said. "It will not be regarded as a forfeit as the pandemic situation is obviously out of a teams control." The odd wild storm aside, Pringle is confident that they can get through the rest of the season without further interruptions and the decision to return was quite easy. "Everyone is back playing cricket and as long as everyone takes the normal precautions like hand sanitiser and don't go hugging each other after you take a wicket, keep your distance, make sure you're vaccinated and it is what it is," he said. The concept of the season being cancelled is not one that they've considered. "No one else has cancelled their season and unless the government tells us otherwise we'll let the season run its course," Pringle said. What could change the competition is the weather's determination to ruin every Saturday with a ground ruining downpour, and with between 10-20 millimetres forecast for this weekend, that could well play a part in the current table. Either way Pringle sees Cudal and Canowindra as being the top two teams to watch this year. "They're playing each other this weekend and as long as there's not a washout we'll have some sort of idea on Monday," he said. "Millthorpe's not as strong as they have been in the past, the two Molong teams are average and Lyndhurst are really competitive this year, but just can't seem to win a match,' he said. Ladder as of 15-01-2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/c9940de6-da7e-40c1-832f-87f8f6e25f48.JPG/r0_93_3077_1832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg