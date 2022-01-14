Things to do: Blayney and beyond

news, local-news,

We haven't reached Christmas yet, but you can look ahead and get ready for Australia Day now, if you like. The annual Blayney Shire Council Australia Day barbecue and awards ceremony, featuring the shire's Australia Day Ambassador and deserving award winners, will be held at Heritage Park in January 26 from 8am. This is a placeholder event. More details will be provided closer to the day. As a smaller Harness Racing NSW club the Blayney Harness Racing Club hosts several meetings a year. However, next month there will be two on the calendar. Come down for action-packed racing and a goo dday out. Sundays, February 6 and 13. From noon. Blayney Showground, 12 Lawson Street. The Platform Arts Hub is closed until January 19, but that doesn't mean there aren't events in the pipeline for 2022. Already locked in is a rotating exhibition, showcasing artworks by local artists throughout January, while Textures of One returns in March with a theme of "Light and Shade", while Youth Textures of One will be back in April (with the same theme). For those hanging out for fresh produce, the first Blayney Rotary Market for 2022 will be held in February. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. February 20. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. The Bathurst Regional Art Gallery will host two exhibitions highlighting the artistry in drawing. Brett Whitely: Drawing in Everything explores the central place drawing played in the renowned artists practice. Until February 6. Anastasia Parmson: I Drew A Line & Called It Home creates site-specific installations that extends drawing beyond a conventional 2D format. The galleries ceramic gallery has been transformed into a fictional (drawn) living room. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. A second Day on the Green concert has been announced for Orange in 2022. ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale will bring their The Squeeze Freshtival 2022 tour, with Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS in support, to Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets from wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/6c7c276a-1eac-4296-a061-96d02326c7d7.jpg/r0_164_2500_1576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Things to do: Blayney and beyond